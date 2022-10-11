Eataly Restaurant Fest Comes to NorthPark for Second Half of October

Eataly in NorthPark Center is hosting its Restaurant Fest, the fall edition of the premier culinary event, from Oct. 14-30.

The program will showcase ingredients like fresh truffle and caviar to make luxury dining an accessible treat, taking cue from the Italian saying “la vita è troppo breve per mangiare e bere male,” which means life is too short not to eat and drink well.

PHOTO: Courtesy Eataly

The fest’s menu will offer a new “guilty pleasures” menu, including miniature bites starting at $8, black and white truffle supplements (aka “Three Grams of Happiness”), and caviar bumps at Terra. Standout dishes include Manzo e Tartufo, the classic Piemontese riff on eye round tartare topped with slices of black truffle, and Caviale e burrata, a bite-sized choux pastry stuffed with house-made black truffle burrata and a spoonful of caviar.

In addition to specialty items, diners can explore authentic Italian cuisine in all of Eataly’s restaurants with two-course menus starting at $19 and wines by the glass for $10. The menus will feature fall-themed ingredients, such as pumpkin-filled ravioli with butter and sage, to coincide with peak harvest season.

For more information about Restaurant Fest, visit Eataly’s website.