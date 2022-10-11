HPISD Superintendent Stepping Down After the 2022-2023 School Year

Dr. Tom Trigg, Highland Park ISD’s eighth superintendent since 1914, announced at the Oct. 11 school board meeting that he will resign effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

He’s served in that role since 2015.

Trigg’s is the latest in a spate of superintendent resignations in North Texas school districts, including, most recently, the announcement of the upcoming retirement of Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s superintendent.

“I certainly have appreciated the opportunities the last seven-and-a-half years have provided, and I really do look forward to the remainder of this year and continuing working with my colleagues and you as community members,” Trigg said. “I plan to finish strong and do whatever I can to assist in the transition to a new superintendent for such a wonderful and worthy community.”

During Trigg’s tenure as superintendent, he oversaw the passage and implementation of a $361 million bond program, which resulted in renovations and additions to Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate School, Highland Park Middle School, and Highland Park High School; the rebuilding of Hyer Elementary, University Park Elementary, Bradfield Elementary, and construction of Boone Elementary, the first new elementary school in HPISD in 68 years, as well as the new Seay Tennis Center, and the opening of the new William P. Clements Jr. Leadership Center.

He helped create the Moody Innovation Institute, including the Moody Advanced Professional Studies Center at Highland Park High School, and starting in the spring of 2020, led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Quite simply, we owe him a huge debt of gratitude for the fantastic job he’s done,” board president Tom Sharpe said. “(He’s) been gracious, humble, and a man of high integrity from start to finish.”

The board approved Trigg’s resignation during the Oct. 11 meeting.

Before joining HPISD, Trigg spent 11 years as superintendent of Blue Valley Schools in Overland Park, Kansas, and served as assistant superintendent of administrative services in Blue Valley Schools for eight years before being promoted to superintendent.