Thursday, October 13, 2022

PHOTOS: Courtesy of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty
House of the Month: 4929 Seneca Drive

When location, landscape, and home come together in a superbly thoughtful way, there is nothing more satisfying. That’s what you get with this haven of architecture, luxury, and leisure located on a generous 1.66 acres along a quiet street in wooded Bluffview. The grounds are spectacular, with 125 trees, winding paths for walking, and a manmade stream, free-form pool, bubbling spa, and tennis court. The home set amid this private park is a design masterclass by the great Texas modernist Frank Welch. The copper-roofed contemporary offers 6,366 square feet, floor-to-ceiling windows, Versailles-pattern hardwood floors, an oversized primary suite with two baths, two more main-floor bedrooms (ideal for in-laws), and two bedrooms on the lower level, one with a fireplace. A separate guest house beyond the pool has tall vaulted and beamed ceilings and a kitchenette. From everywhere are views of what is an unmatched, unrepeatable woodland wonderland.

