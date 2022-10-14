Dallas CASA Classic Raises $1.7 Million

The Dallas CASA Classic, a charitable golf tournament jointly hosted by AT&T, Goldman Sachs, Pioneer Natural Resources, and the Dallas CASA Young Professionals, raised more than $1.7 million for Dallas CASA and the child victims of abuse and neglect served by the agency.

The tournament is the largest single-day, non-PGA-sponsored golf tournament in the country and drew nearly 600 golfers. The tournament was played simultaneously at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas and the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine.

All funds raised at the tournament support children living in the protective care of the state.

Since its inception in 1998, the tournament has now raised nearly $23 5 million. The tournament was founded in 1998 by Archon Group, which was later merged into Goldman Sachs. Pioneer Natural Resources joined in 2012, followed a year later by AT&T. By joining forces, the three corporations – as well as Dallas CASA Young Professionals, which joined the tournament for the first time in 2021 – have significantly increased Dallas CASA’s capacity to serve children as well as its stature as an important voice on behalf of children in the child welfare system.

Last year, Dallas CASA’s 1,539 volunteers advocated on behalf of 3,113 children living in the protective care of the state. Dallas CASA serves more children with volunteers than any of the other 900 CASA programs nationwide.

“Dallas CASA simply would not have the powerful impact we have today without the Dallas CASA Classic,” said Kathleen LaValle, president and CEO of Dallas CASA. “Because of a small group of visionaries more than 20 years ago, Dallas CASA is a strong and effective voice speaking up for children and their safety. We put the protection of the children we serve first, and that makes our community stronger.”

“While we envision a day when all children experience safe and enriching childhoods, until then, Dallas CASA and our volunteers are there to protect, restore hope, promote healing and make a real impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable among us,” said Chance Monroe, managing director of Goldman Sachs and a Dallas CASA board member. “Dallas CASA’s advocacy is a sound investment in the future of our city.”

“At Pioneer, our corporate giving strategy prioritizes Dallas CASA because of the agency’s ability to make a real and concrete difference in the lives of children right here in our community,” said Pioneer Executive Vice President Mark S. Berg, who also serves on the Dallas CASA board of directors and is a former board chair. “Pioneer is proud that so many of our business partners join us in this effort, allowing our impact to grow and expand a remarkable agency that plays such a critical role in the lives of children.”

“As one of Dallas CASA’s 1,500 trained volunteers, I’ve had the privilege of seeing firsthand how a caring connection between a volunteer and a child can change a life,” said Dallas CASA board member, past board chair, and AT&T Senior Vice President, Engineering and Operations Corey Anthony. “When children know someone is looking out for them and their needs, the outcome is different. Children need to know they are heard, seen and valued.”

For more information, visit Dallas CASA’s website.