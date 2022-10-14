Friday, October 14, 2022

PHOTO: Kate Thomason
HP Students Raise $21,186 for Williams Syndrome

Rachel Snyder

A group of Highland Park students recently raised $21,186 for Williams Syndrome and the Williams Syndrome Association. 

William’s Syndrome is a genetic condition characterized by mild to moderate delays in cognitive development or learning difficulties and can be associated with cardiovascular disease, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. 

Tatum Thomasen, Campbell Nelson, Reese Singleton, Ella Scott Singleton were inspired to do a fundraiser to benefit people with William’s Syndrome because of Ruby, a friend’s adopted daughter, who was diagnosed with the condition before her first birthday.

“We started talking several months ago about ways that we could help raise awareness and money for those with Williams syndrome, and came up with the idea to have a dress resale,” a website for the event read. “Why not clean out your closet AND help raise money for a good cause?”

