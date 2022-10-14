Jaudes, Hudson Lead HP at District Meet

Highland Park raced to the boys and girls team titles at the District 7-6A cross country meet on Thursday at Myers Park in McKinney.

The HP boys placed five runners in the top 13 in the individual standings, led by bronze medalist William Jaudes, who completed the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 59 seconds. Other top finishers included Spencer Haag (seventh place) and Drew Gregory (ninth place).

Jesuit Dallas was the runner-up as a team, paced by Charlie Thornton in 10th position. The Scots and Rangers each qualified their entire team for the Region I meet on Oct. 24 in Lubbock.

In the girls race, HP showcased its depth with seven of the top 10 athletes, with Charlotte Hudson (18:36) placing second followed by teammates Kayla Dickerson and Maddie Heckler.

Also turning in strong finishes for the Lady Scots were Ellie Preston, Ashley Goldman, Gracie Spillman, and Samantha Meck.