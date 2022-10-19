Wednesday, October 19, 2022

2023 20 Under 40 Nominations Open

Know of a young professional under 40 making an impact in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow? We want to hear about them! 

The nominations for our 20 Under 40 special section are open until Jan. 9. The special section spotlights up-and-coming locals in various sectors, including entertainment, real estate, law, health, philanthropy, and education.

Nominees must reside in either the Park Cities or Preston Hollow or have a strong connection to either community. To be considered eligible, nominees must be 39 years old or younger as of March 22. We also are looking for teens to spotlight as Youth on the Rise in the special section. 

To make a nomination, fill out this form.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

