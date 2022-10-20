Thursday, October 20, 2022

Nexus Development plans to build a 20-story tower with 198 units devoted to assisted living and memory care on a 1.37-acre site on the vacant corner of Turtle Creek Boulevard and Fairmount Street. PHOTO: Google Earth
California Developer Planning Tower on Turtle Creek Site

A California-based developer acquired a prime, 1.37-acre site on the vacant corner of Turtle Creek Boulevard and Fairmount Street and plans to build a 20-story tower with 198 units devoted to assisted living and memory care.

“We’ll have all the dining facilities that will be three meals a day plus snacks,” Cory Alder of developer Nexus Companies said. “We have a large amount of amenities, so we have gyms, we have dance studios, we have big meeting spaces, event spaces for big events. […] We have pools, jacuzzis, private dining, [a] yoga/pilates room. We have a huge amount of amenities throughout the building.”

Alder promises, “It will be the nicest in Dallas for sure.”

He said Nexus considered having condominiums at the top of the planned Vivante at Turtle Creek tower, but those were scrapped.
The tower will also have two levels of subterranean parking.

“We agreed to put the parking below grade, maintain all the setbacks on the environmental corridor on Turtle Creek. We’re fully compliant with all of that,” Alder said. 

Nexus acquired the site from Centurion American Development Group, and HKS is the project’s architect. 

Alder said he hopes to break ground on the project by April 1, 2023.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

