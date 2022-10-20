California Developer Planning Tower on Turtle Creek Site

A California-based developer acquired a prime, 1.37-acre site on the vacant corner of Turtle Creek Boulevard and Fairmount Street and plans to build a 20-story tower with 198 units devoted to assisted living and memory care.

“We’ll have all the dining facilities that will be three meals a day plus snacks,” Cory Alder of developer Nexus Companies said. “We have a large amount of amenities, so we have gyms, we have dance studios, we have big meeting spaces, event spaces for big events. […] We have pools, jacuzzis, private dining, [a] yoga/pilates room. We have a huge amount of amenities throughout the building.”

Alder promises, “It will be the nicest in Dallas for sure.”

He said Nexus considered having condominiums at the top of the planned Vivante at Turtle Creek tower, but those were scrapped.

The tower will also have two levels of subterranean parking.

“We agreed to put the parking below grade, maintain all the setbacks on the environmental corridor on Turtle Creek. We’re fully compliant with all of that,” Alder said.

Nexus acquired the site from Centurion American Development Group, and HKS is the project’s architect.

Alder said he hopes to break ground on the project by April 1, 2023.