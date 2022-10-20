Unbeaten Scots Look to Clip Cardinals

As Highland Park inches closer to a District 7-6A football title, the Scots will first look to complete a season sweep of the Irving ISD schools.

HP will travel to face Irving MacArthur on Friday at Ellis Stadium, on the same field where the Scots blasted Irving 63-0 last month.

While the Scots (7-0, 5-0) are looking to remain undefeated in their first season back in the 6A classification, the Cardinals (4-3, 3-2) are among several teams battling for the district’s final playoff spots.

MacArthur should provide a tougher test for HP than Irving or Irving Nimitz, which the Scots blasted 51-6 last week.

The Scots surpassed the 50-point barrier for the third time this season in part because of three kick returns for touchdowns — two by Beau Lilly and one by Jay Cox, who each scored in more traditional ways, too.

Meanwhile, quarterback Brennan Storer now has 20 touchdown passes through seven games, with just one interception. Grayson Schrank has a team-high 25 receptions, while Jackson Heis leads HP in receiving yards and Luke Herring has the most receiving scores.

Like HP, the Cardinals have already swept their two crosstown rivals in lopsided fashion, including a 45-7 win over Irving last week. MacArthur is seeking its first playoff appearance since 2015.

Despite some defensive struggles, the Cardinals are averaging 40.2 points per game with an offense featuring some of the top playmakers in the district.

Glendon Willis has thrown for more than 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns. His top receiver, Jerbrandin Henderson, has surpassed 1,000 yards with 11 scores. Darelle Smith has added 11 touchdowns on the ground.