UP City Council OKs Contract for Repairs at Sanitation Transfer Station

The University Park City Council Oct. 18 approved a $256,336.18 contract with Core Construction for structural repairs to the city’s sanitation compactor facility in the 2500 block of University Boulevard.

“The sanitation compactor that we use to process all of the garbage is housed in a facility at the transfer station. That facility is over 30 years old, and it’s quite distressed,” the city’s purchasing manager Elizabeth Anderson explained. “We had a civil engineering firm conduct an assessment of it a year ago, and there are some repairs that need to be done.”

Anderson added that the repairs are a matter of public safety concern.

“We want to be mindful of the safety for our employees as they use that building pretty much every day, and also, it’s a public health issue if the garbage is not processed and removed in a timely manner,” she said.

She said the work is anticipated to start in November and take about seven weeks. The work isn’t anticipated to impact the trash pickup schedule for residents.

In other news:

The city council approved buying a new fire engine/pumper from Metro Fire Apparatus Specialists Inc. for $987,075.

The city council approved a payment of $225,020.35 for crossing guard services for the 2022-2023 school year as part of an agreement between the city, Highland Park ISD, and the town of Highland Park.