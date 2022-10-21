ASC Goes Couture, Celebrates Fashion and Attorneys Serving the Community

Attorneys Serving the Community held its annual fashion show Oct. 6 at the downtown Neiman Marcus: ASC Goes Couture.

ASC’s mission is to bring together women lawyers who use their resources and abilities to support local nonprofits whose programs benefit women, children, or families.

ASC raises money for its selected beneficiary each year through various events. This year’s fashion show beneficiary was Nexus Recovery Center.

To date, the organization has raised nearly $5 million for Dallas-area charities since 1987.