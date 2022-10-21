Faith Friday: Art on the Trail at Northaven UMC Returns

Northaven United Methodist Church is hosting the second-annual Art on the Trail event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

The show will feature works from 38 local artists, food from Ruthie’s Cafe Momentum and Tongue in Cheek Ice Cream, as well as live music from Acoustic Kleptos, Individual Results May Vary, and the Turtle Creek Chorale, on the Northaven Trail at Preston and Northaven Roads.

For more information, visit the event website.