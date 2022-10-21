Seven Restaurants Coming to Snider Plaza

Soon, there will be a total of seven restaurants in the Park Cities hot spot from one restaurant group.

Of the seven restaurants Vandelay Hospitality Group will operate in the area, two are already open. D.L. Mack’s opened in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue in the former home of the Biscuit Bar in 2021. East Hampton Sandwich Co. opened in Snider Plaza much earlier.

The other five are coming very soon, even as Vandelay also plans to open two other concepts in Dallas-Fort Worth area – including Anchor Bar on Knox Street and Preston-Royal. First up, expected to open this winter, is Slider and Blues, a family-friendly eatery and arcade parlor and revamp of a popular concept that once had multiple locations in Dallas-Fort Worth. Slider and Blues will open on Hillcrest in the former location of Vandelay’s Lucky’s Hot Chicken.

“Growing up, my friends and I would spend countless hours at the local arcade, and those memories were always paired with classic American food,” said Vandelay Hospitality Group CEO Hunter Pond. “We’re taking the original Slider & Blues concept and elevating it with a sophisticated gaming parlor fit for food fiends and starry-eyed arcade aficionados alike.”

Rendering: Courtesy Vandelay Hospitality Group

The menu will feature bites for snacking and sharing, including an assortment of fries, tater tots, onion rings, and corn nuggets. Entrees include artisanal burgers and sliders, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, hotdogs, salads, and more. Pizza will also have a spot on the menu. Beverages include the popular skinny margarita, multiple draft beer options, as well as malts and shakes.

The 2,160-square-foot interior will be a nod to boardwalk arcades and vintage baseball culture with pinball machines, skee-ball, hoops machine, and more.

Slider and Blues is expected to open before the end of the year.

Next up, Vandelay is expected to open its second Brentwood location near the center Snider Plaza in the spring of 2023.

“My inspiration comes from visiting exciting places with lots of character–rediscovering the joys of things that surround me — and the stories they tell.” Pond said. “Our idea is to replicate this, and where better than Snider Plaza.”

Brentwood’s menu features American cuisine with a Southwestern flare. Southwestern highlights include the White Cheddar Enchiladas topped with a traditional yellow mole and New Mexico red sauce, a Santa Fe burger, and green chili cornbread. Brentwood first opened in Addison in the former Houston’s space.

Slider and Blues and the second Brentwood location will be the first of the five new concepts to open in Snider Plaza with three other new, yet-to-be-announced concepts in the pipeline.