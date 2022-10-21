Solender/Hall Helps Uptown Players Find a New Space for Their Next Act

Eliza Solender, Preston Hollow resident and president of Solender/Hall, helped Uptown Players find a new home.

Uptown Players is the only professional LGBTQ+ focused theater in the Dallas area (now located at 1321 Motor Circle). This nonprofit organization has previously been the primary tenant of the Kalita Humphreys Theater, a historical theater located on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

“We always knew we would have to move our offices because there is a master plan being developed to restore the Kalita,” said Jeff Rane, Uptown Players executive producer. “In addition, the Equitable Access Plan (EAP), created by the Dallas Theater Center in coordination with the City of Dallas’ Office of Arts and Culture, has opened the Kalita to other arts groups, making it the right time to find new space.”

Eliza Solender of Solender/Hall represented Uptown Players, while Transwestern’s Paul Wittorf, Kim Brooks, and Laney Delin represented the owner: Quadrant Investment Properties.

The new space was originally planned to be leased; however, the ownership agreed to structure the deal as a lease with the option to purchase the property.

“We realized that owning gives us more options, reduces operating expenses, and builds equity,” Rane said. “This building is in a great location, the right size and perfect for our current needs.”

Uptown Players’ new building is located in the Design District near other creative businesses. The area has its own association with management and security — unusual in the Design District.

The building is also in a gated property closed by 7 p.m. and on the weekends.

“Because we have evening and weekend rehearsals, it has some built-in security for our actors and staff,” Uptown Players executive producer Craig Lynch said. “There’s also flexibility in having our own rehearsal space where we can set the schedule and not have to work around other groups.”

“Because of our successful capital campaign — ‘The Excitement is Building’ — we were able to raise the down payment and funds for renovations. We thank all our donors, supporters and the community for their support,” Lynch added. Uptown Players also received financing from Origin Bank.