City of UP Dedicates Coffee Park Playground For Murzin Family

Members of the Murzin family and University Park officials officially celebrated the dedication of the Murzin Family Playground at Coffee Park Oct. 22. The city’s first barrier-free playground was named for Chris Murzin and his family in recognition of their legacy of advocacy for accessible public recreation spaces.

The unanimous vote by the University Park City Council naming Murzin Playground at Coffee Park came on March 1, just more than a year after Chris Murzin, 53, was fatally shot while driving on I-20 before the South Polk Street exit ramp at 1 p.m. Feb. 11, 2021.

Police are still asking those who have information about the incident to contact DPD Homicide Detective McDaniel at 469-261-6790, or [email protected] and reference case number 0253795-2021. Additional information about the case is available on this website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $57,500 for information called in that leads to the arrest and indictment in the case.

