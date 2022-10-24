Early Voting Begins For Nov. 8 Midterms

Early voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections kicked off at 7 a.m. Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.

In addition to the high-profile statewide elections, including for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and more, we have a guide to who’s on the ballot for local elections, including county judge, county commissioner district 2, county clerk, as well as local congressional and state legislative elections. View your sample ballot here.

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stopped by Our Redeemer to visit with voters and volunteers on the first day of early voting Oct. 24.

Voters in Dallas will also weigh in on Proposition A, which, if passed, would use hotel tax to fund a new convention center and rehab some buildings at Fair Park.

Per the Dallas County Elections Department, 1,459 had cast ballots at Our Redeemer by 2:11 p.m. Oct. 24.

Find the full list of polling locations and wait times, click here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24-29, from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the last two days of early voting, Nov. 3 and 4.

To check your voter registration status, click here, and be sure to bring a Texas driver’s license or ID card, state handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate, military ID, or passport.

Voters without one of those forms of ID can fill out a reasonable impediment declaration and provide another form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, or other government document showing their name and address.

For more information about acceptable forms of ID to vote, click here.