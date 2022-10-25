Dallas Gallery Hosting Exhibition With Artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford

Dallasites can peruse about 30 pieces by multimedia artist Sibylle Szaggars Redford, who’s married to actor Robert Redford, at Christopher Martin Gallery in the Design District until Nov. 4.

The Christopher Martin Gallery is the only gallery in the U.S. featuring the exhibition of “rain paintings” inspired by the annual monsoon rains in the high-desert plateaus of the Southwest.

Redford was also recently in town for the U.S. premiere of The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center Oct. 22. To create the multidisciplinary performance, Sibylle collaborated with composer Tim Janis (who’s worked with the likes of Paul McCartney and Emanuel Ax), performance film artist Floyd Thomas McBee, and live narration by Robert Redford.

The show was originally planned to show at Earthx2020 at Music Hall in Fair Park, but was delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We were struck by the beauty of Sibylle Szaggars Redford’s powerful piece and knew that we had to include this in our 50th Celebration of Earth Day Week festivities. After more than two years, we are thrilled to be hosting this special evening in Dallas with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra,” EarthX founder Trammell Crow said.

“I knew that the Dallas Symphony needed to be part of this project from the moment that Trammell approached me,” said Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “The marrying of all these disciplines to tell the story of our Earth resonated with me, and I know it will resonate with audiences.”

“We are honored The Way of the Rain – Hope for Earth will finally be presented to Dallas,” said Sibylle Szaggars Redford. “The future of Earth and our well-being lies in our hands, only together – like raindrops – will we be able to nourish the river of life! Let’s raise our voices together in these crucial times for Earth – the Mother of All!”