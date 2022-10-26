Central Market’s Feast of Sharing Events Return

Central Market/H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing events are returning to Dallas and Fort Worth this season after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feast of Sharing provides a traditional holiday meal paired alongside a festive celebration complete with live music, a kid’s zone and Santa and Mrs. Claus. In addition, more than 40 social service agencies are also on hand with representatives to provide information and resources. The Dallas event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Automobile Building at Fair Park. The Fort Worth event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on the lower level of Dickies Arena.

The event, which has been held in Dallas since 2006 and Fort Worth since 2011, typically serves 10-15,000 residents in each city.

“In the past two years, we’ve been able to host modified Feast of Sharing events by distributing meals to those in need, but what we have really missed is the interaction and celebration that these two events are known for here in the Metroplex,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market. “We are ready to be back in person with more delicious food, more live music, more children’s activities and more holiday fun. Our team of volunteers will be equipped and ready to host record crowds this year.”

Since 1989, Central Market’s parent company, H-E-B, has invited people to celebrate the holidays with food, music, and good cheer at its Feast of Sharing events.

In the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly 4 million meals. The initiative is part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program. Since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.

For more information, visit the event website.