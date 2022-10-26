Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Former first Lady Laura Bush and daughter Barbara Bush PHOTOS Atali Samuel Photography
Humble Beginnings Luncheon Raises Nearly $800,000 For Austin Street Center

Staff Report 0 Comments

A crowd of about 900 helped raise nearly $800,000 for Austin Street Center at the 22nd-annual Humble Beginnings luncheon.  

The event benefiting the emergency shelter and service provider Oct. 14 at the Hilton Anatole featured a conversation with former First Lady Laura Bush and daughter Barbara Bush and recognized Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson with a public service award and Carolyn Lacy Miller with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award. 

Attendees also enjoyed entertainment from Emerald City Band.

For more information about Austin Street Center, visit austinstreet.org.

  • Frank Mihalopoulos, Eric Johnson, and Daniel Roby
  • Norm Hitzges, Carolyn L Miller, and Daniel Roby
  • Gail Turner and SMU President R. Gerald Turner

