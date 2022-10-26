Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Woman Accused of Opening Fire at Dallas Love Field Indicted on Assault Charge

The woman accused of opening fire at Dallas Love Field this summer was indicted Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. 

Odufuwa PHOTO: Dallas County Jail

Odufuwa, 38, is charged in connection with the July 25 shooting, when police alleged she fired toward the airport’s ceiling and pointed her gun at an officer.

Odufuwa was shot in her “lower extremities” and treated at a hospital before she was booked into the Dallas County Jail. No one else was injured.

She remains in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bail on the aggravated assault charge. 

Court records show Odufuwa previously faced charges, including robbery, arson, false reporting, and criminal trespass. The outcomes of some of those cases are unclear, but several were dismissed.

