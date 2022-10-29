‘Bachelor’ Stars Co-Chairing OurCalling Benefit

Park Cities residents Catherine and Sean Lowe of The Bachelor fame are the benefit committee co-chairs of OurCalling’s annual Hope for the Homeless Benefit Nov. 4 at Gilley’s Dallas.

The event begins with a VIP reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by cocktails, dinner, and a silent and live auction at 7:30 p.m.

OurCalling is a faith-based organization that works with homeless individuals and families with children to create opportunities to get them off the streets permanently. Through work at their daytime center located south of downtown Dallas, they provide meals, clothing, counseling services, job training, showers, laundry services, and more. They also serve as a hub to partnering organizations such as Parkland, the Veterans Association, Dallas County Housing, and many more.

The gala comes in the midst of a $50 million campaign to build OurCommunity, a tiny home development in rural Ellis County that will provide permanent housing and wraparound services. Services within the 60,000-square-foot village will include a medical clinic and pharmacy, mental health professionals, a kitchen and cafeteria with a coffee shop, a library, and a chapel.

Some of the event’s auction items available are Bachelor related, including a Bachelor watch viewing party with the Lowes and two tickets for a live taping of The Bachelor finale. For more about the auction items, click here.