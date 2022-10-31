Eagles Fly High in Finale Against Lions

With its chances of returning the SPC 4A championship game already gone, Episcopal School of Dallas closed out the football season in style.

The Eagles rolled to a 49-6 win over St. Mark’s on Friday at Hunt Family Stadium for their ninth consecutive triumph over their Preston Hollow rivals.

It eased the sting of back-to-back losses — against Houston Kinkaid in overtime and then Houston St. John’s — that ended ESD’s hopes for second straight unbeaten regular season and a chance at the conference title.

Despite rainy conditions, the Eagles (7-2) managed their third highest scoring output of the season. Meanwhile, the Lions (4-6) were held under 14 points for the first time this year. They are just 2-13 in the SPC’s large-school division since 2019.