Greenhill Closes for Two Days Amid Campus Influenza Outbreak

Greenhill School canceled classes Oct. 27 and 28 for seventh through twelfth-grade students due to a “flu-like illness” outbreak on campus.

“Greenhill School has closed grades 7-12 on Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, Oct. 28 due to an excessive number of absences as a result of flu-like illness among students,” Greenhill spokesperson Kerry Shea told NBC 5. “The decision was made in consultation with Dallas County Health and Human Services in an effort to reduce the possible spread of infection and to allow students who are ill time to rest and recover.”

The campus reported a high number of absences, so it canceled classes in hopes of reducing the spread and giving students time to recover, according to WFAA.