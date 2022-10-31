HP CultureFest Coming to HPHS

Highland Park ISD is gearing up for the inaugural HP CultureFest.

HP CultureFest will be from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 in the Highland Park High School Cafeteria.

The event will include more than 25 displays of countries and cultures. There will be free food samples, arts and crafts, games, and many different music and dance performances. The CultureFest will be entirely volunteer-run by members of the community.

Cara Kerr, a West Texas native that has lived in University Park for seven years with her husband and four children, who all attend HPISD schools says, “The kids love the wonderful foods from around the world and opportunities to try writing in Japanese or have henna designs painted on their hands. It’s a glimpse into the priceless variety of heritages represented in our community and a chance to connect with friends in a unique way. CultureFest will enrich our lives, expand our minds, and hopefully deepen our friendships as we learn about each other and ourselves.”

Founder of the Park Cities International Friends, Nazli Guven, moved to Dallas from Turkey in 2017. With two children, she became a representative for ESL students and families.

“The district is doing an amazing job helping kids adapt to school smoothly. But of course, their work is focused on academics, and I saw an opportunity to help families connect and support each other socially,” Guven said. “That gave me the idea to form a community within the district and help families feel more at home. It’s also a great opportunity to learn from one another and prepare all kids to be global citizens. I am so pleased to have the full support of HPISD for these efforts.”

For more information about CultureFest, visit www.pcifhp.org or email [email protected]