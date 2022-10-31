Callie Hurmis Jones (left) and Holly Hurmis Langford visited Dr. Carl Anderson at NorthPark for many years and did the same with their own children recently. PHOTO: Courtesy Kim Hurmis Community Park Cities Preston Hollow Let’s See Your Memories with the Former NorthPark Santa October 31, 2022October 31, 2022 Maria Lawson 0 Comments FP, PCN, PHN Dr. Carl Anderson retired from the role of NorthPark Center’s Santa this summer. To celebrate his 32-year run, share your photos from over the years with us here. (READ: NorthPark Center Santa Claus Retires) Share this article...emailFacebookGoogle+TwitterLinkedin