Morning Classes At SMU Canceled For Power Outage

Morning classes were canceled at SMU Nov. 1 because of a power outage overnight.

An SMU spokesperson said the outage, caused by an issue with an off-campus transformer, impacted most campus buildings.

Power was restored at approximately 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1, and all classes resumed at 12:30 p.m.

“ONCOR notified SMU late Monday night of the arcing autotransformer in one of its major switching transmission stations in the area and said that the autotransformer had been removed from service,” a spokesperson said.

SMU is still working through after-event issues with ONCOR and has scheduled a meeting to determine causes and review actions

More information about the outage and campus operations is available at www.smu.edu/aware.