TEXAS YES Funds Foster Elementary STEAM, Classroom Initiatives

Six Dallas ISD schools, including Foster Elementary of Preston Hollow, received funding through TEXAS YES for classroom upgrades and STEAM education initiatives.

Among the six campuses, more than $50,000 was distributed at a ceremony Oct. 31, with $4,500 going to Foster. TEXAS YES is a nonprofit that works to close the gaps for educational equality through the support of Title I students in D-FW, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Austin.

Danielle Gunter, executive director of TEXAS YES, said the funding will allow campuses to obtain equipment to improve STEAM programs or classrooms and facilities.

“We’re very excited to bring those grants to these Dallas ISD schools and help support the district’s future leaders,” Gunter said.

The six schools plan to use their funding to buy microscopes, iPads, books, a STEAM lab, and other items to support students.

“These grants will open opportunities for students of all ages to really apply what they’re learning in their science and math classrooms and turn that into something real,” said Michael Ruiz, executive director of STEM in Dallas ISD.