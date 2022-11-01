Tickets on Sale For Trains At NorthPark

Halloween’s over and the holidays are rolling in. That means one thing: tickets are on sale for the Trains at NorthPark benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and presented by Bank of Texas.

The Trains at NorthPark will hit the tracks on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, and run for seven weeks through Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The honorary chairs for the 2022 season are Cate and Jeremy Ford, and the event chairs are Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug.

“The Trains at NorthPark is such an important part of our year at Ronald McDonald House Dallas,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO. “We are once again operating at pre-Covid capacity, but our expenses have risen over the last six months because of surging electricity and utility costs and don’t forget, RMHD provides our services free of charge. Everyone who buys a ticket, sponsors, purchases a railcar, or volunteers at the Trains at NorthPark makes a real difference in helping to defray these costs. We encourage everyone who wants to experience some Holliday magic to join us this season!”

Situated on the second level of NorthPark, between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, The Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas, with more than 700 railcars featuring corporations, organizations, families, and individuals who make the attraction possible. Since its launch in 1987, The Trains have helped raise more than $18 million for RMHD and welcomed more than 50,000 visitors each year.

With 1,600 feet of tracks, The Trains at NorthPark will feature cityscapes including Dallas landmarks like the Perot Museum, Pegasus Park, the Nasher Sculpture Center and Fair Park; New York with Times Square and Grand Central Terminal; and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Other highlights include the American west with New Mexico, the Grand Canyon, Garden of the Gods, and Route 66.

Each year, hundreds of customized railcars, engines, and cabooses hit the tracks in support of the House. There is still time to purchase your railcar! Options for 2022 include a standard railcar for $200, a caboose for $250, a special edition yellow and white striped baggage car for $300, or an engine for $350. The deadline to purchase in time to have a car on the tracks by the end of the seven-week run is December 4, 2022.

Those interested in supporting The Trains at NorthPark by purchasing tickets, a railcar, as a sponsor or volunteer can visit www.thetrainsatnorthpark.com or contact Chief Development Officer, Diane Fullingim at [email protected]