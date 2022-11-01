Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Rendering: Courtesy De La Vega Development
Work Begins on Development on Former ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Site

De La Vega Development and StreetLights Residential broke ground on a 27-acre mixed-use development between Carroll Avenue and Haskell Avenue along U.S. 75 on the former site of the Leaning Tower of Dallas. 

Phase I will have a park in the center of the site and a 321-unit apartment building called The Oliver that will have studio and one-and-two-bedroom floor plans.

Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, resident lounge, and dog park.

The multifamily community is being developed with Mitsui Fudosan America.

Phase I will deliver in December 2023.

Future phases of The Central will include more than 4 million square feet of office, residential, retail, and restaurant space with dedicated open green spaces and event areas.

