Rendering: Ziegler Cooper
Origin Bank Relocating to Berkshire Court

Rachel Snyder

Origin Bank is relocating its Preston banking center to a new location under development in Berkshire Court at 8411 Preston Road.

“I’m thrilled to share Origin’s plans to strengthen our presence in Dallas as we develop this new Preston Center location,” said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas president of Origin Bank. “This move gives us the opportunity to design a banking center with features that elevate the customer experience, and it better positions us to serve our clients from an incredible space in an ever-growing community.” 

Origin’s new space in Berkshire Court, owned by The Crosland Group, will occupy a more than 9,000-square-foot, two-story location on the northwest corner of Berkshire and Preston Road.

Architect Zeigler Cooper and contractor Lincoln Builders have partnered with Origin on the design-build of the space, which will house the bank’s existing Preston Banking Center team, as well as other advisers from their private and commercial banking teams.

Slated to open in 2023, the new location will offer full-service banking, including personal and commercial banking, private banking, home lending, and insurance services.

For more information, visit Origin Bank’s website.

