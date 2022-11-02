Poteet Sweeps Longhorns Out of Playoffs

Just qualifying for the volleyball playoffs was a significant step forward for W.T. White, even if its postseason run was short-lived.

The Longhorns were swept by Mesquite Poteet, 25-5, 25-15, 25-15, on Tuesday in a Class 5A Region II bi-district match at Hillcrest.

WTW (12-14) was making its first playoff appearance since 2014 after finishing fourth in the District 11-5A standings during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Lady Pirates (28-12) earned their 16th consecutive win and have only dropped one set during that streak.