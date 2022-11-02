Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 24-30

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DOOR DRAMA

An unknown vandal damaged an exterior door handle at NorthPark Center before 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

24 Monday

Before 7:36 a.m., an unknown aggressor assaulted a woman and demanded her property in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot before 6:28 p.m.

Someone stole from a woman in Preston Valley Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

25 Tuesday

A destructor damaged a man’s fence in the 5500 block of Deloache Avenue before 7:36 a.m. and then stole the homeowner’s vehicle.

Before 5:19 p.m., an unknown burglar entered a man’s car and stole his firearm in the 6400 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

26 Wednesday

An intoxicated driver (who was also driving with an expired license plate) was busted in the 3800 block of Inwood Road before 2:36 a.m.

A not-so-sneaky shoplifter took property from a NorthPark Center store before 10:39 a.m. and got a criminal trespass warning.

Before 11:42 a.m., a man’s property was stolen from his car in the 5400 block of Glenwick Lane.

An over-the-phone aggressor threatened violence toward a woman in the 7200 block of Kenny Lane before 12:52 p.m.

27 Thursday

The rear door of a home in the 4500 block of Melissa Lane was left ajar before 9:49 a.m.

Stolen before 11:59 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of Preston Center.

A burglar gained access to a man’s car and stole property from it in the parking lot of FOX Corporate Housing in the 8500 block of Preston Road before 3:24 p.m.

Before 8:14 p.m., a woman’s truck was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Someone stole from a man in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow at an unlisted time.

28 Friday

A woman’s car was broken into in the parking lot of Pavilion on Lovers Lane before 4:04 p.m.

29 Saturday

Before 9:31 a.m., police responded to a burglar who stole from a man’s home in the 5600 block of Meadow Crest Drive.

An unauthorized driver was caught driving a stolen car in the parking lot of Preston Center before 2:53 p.m.

Stolen before 4:13 p.m.: a man’s car in the parking lot of the Museum of Biblical Art.

Reported before 5:52 p.m.: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Before 6:22 p.m., someone shot at a man while driving in the 6000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

A destructor damaged a woman’s property at Preston Forest Square before 7:02 p.m.

Someone stole from a retail store in NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

30 Sunday

A drunk driver was caught in the 9900 block of the Dallas North Tollway before 2:15 a.m.

Before 4:35 p.m., a man’s property was stolen from his unlocked car outside of a home in the 5500 block of Nakoma Drive.

Stolen before 5:17 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the 8700 block of Rexford Drive.

Someone stole from the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a retail store in Preston Royal Village at an unlisted time.