Vote on the Readers’ Choice 2022 Person of the Year
We asked for your nominations for our second-annual Readers’ Choice Person of the Year, and you came through.
We have 11 strong candidates for our first ballot, and we’ll keep the ballot open through Nov. 15.
Included on the ballot:
- Highland Park football coach Randy Allen
- Matthew Stafford, Highland Park alum and LA Rams quarterback who won a Super Bowl ring in February
- Sophia and Salma Salvaggio, wrote a book to help other kids overcome anxiety
- Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo, founder of the nonprofit Lone Star Monarchs and chairs of this year’s KidneyTexas luncheon
- Marena and Roger Gault, husband and wife chairing Zoo to Do, also involved with the Dallas Symphony, Arboretum, and more
- Venise Stuart, past president Dallas Symphony Orchestra League, AWARE, Girl Scouts, and more
- Dalton Stuart, Jersey Mike’s franchisee, started Month of Giving
- Sarah Jo Hardin, president Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum
- Karl Chiao, executive director Dallas Historical Society
- Stacey Angel, involved with AWARE
- Sharon Ballew, philanthropist, serves on the board of the Turtle Creek Association
All nominations that had clear Park Cities or Preston Hollow (and adjacent) ties were placed on the ballot.
We’ll announce the 2022 Person of the Year choices from our editorial staff and our readers’ choice in the January 2022 issues of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People.