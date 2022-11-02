Vote on the Readers’ Choice 2022 Person of the Year

We asked for your nominations for our second-annual Readers’ Choice Person of the Year, and you came through.

We have 11 strong candidates for our first ballot, and we’ll keep the ballot open through Nov. 15.

Included on the ballot:

Highland Park football coach Randy Allen

Matthew Stafford, Highland Park alum and LA Rams quarterback who won a Super Bowl ring in February

Sophia and Salma Salvaggio, wrote a book to help other kids overcome anxiety

Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo, founder of the nonprofit Lone Star Monarchs and chairs of this year’s KidneyTexas luncheon

Marena and Roger Gault, husband and wife chairing Zoo to Do, also involved with the Dallas Symphony, Arboretum, and more

Venise Stuart, past president Dallas Symphony Orchestra League, AWARE, Girl Scouts, and more

Dalton Stuart, Jersey Mike’s franchisee, started Month of Giving

Sarah Jo Hardin, president Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum

Karl Chiao, executive director Dallas Historical Society

Stacey Angel, involved with AWARE

Sharon Ballew, philanthropist, serves on the board of the Turtle Creek Association

All nominations that had clear Park Cities or Preston Hollow (and adjacent) ties were placed on the ballot.

We’ll announce the 2022 Person of the Year choices from our editorial staff and our readers’ choice in the January 2022 issues of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People.

You can vote for the 2022 Person of the Year here.