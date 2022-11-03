Lady Scots Kick Off Season With Picnic

With soccer season around the corner, the Highland Park girls are gearing up for their eighth annual Girls With Goals picnic on Sunday at Highlander Stadium.

The community fundraiser, which runs from 4 to 6 p.m., will include Chip’s hamburgers and chicken tenders along with bounce houses, games, photo buttons, face painting, and more.

“Elementary and middle school soccer players will especially love meeting this incredible team of mentors and role models one-on-one,” said event chair Blaire Sherer, who brought her own daughter (now a member of the Lady Scots) and friends to the event when they were younger.

Food tickets, raffle tickets, T-shirts, sponsorships, and other items can be purchased online prior to the event.