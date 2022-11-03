Withers Elementary Has a New Playground

Project fully funded by the campus’ parents and supporters

Withers Elementary celebrated the opening of its new playground with a ribbon cutting on the first day of October.

The playground is a project fully funded by Withers parents and supporters that became available for students this fall. The money came from family sponsorships, business sponsorships, the student fundraiser known as The Prowl, the fall party, and the spring auction.

“Every year, Withers’ parents work together to ensure that we provide the best academic and extracurricular opportunities for all students as well as a sense of belonging for all students and staff,” said Anne Marie Bishop, president of the Withers Elementary PTA. “The playground was identified as an investment that would benefit every student on campus for years to come, as well as something that we could continue to improve with additions.”

In addition to the playground, funds raised by the PTA benefit students by providing school supplies and fully-funding field trips.

“The combination of money, time, and talents donated by our families and community have worked together to make Withers such a wonderful school for more than 50 years,” Bishop said.

Matthew Peer, 3, slides down.