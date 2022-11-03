Zoo to Do Partners with Galleria Dallas on Installation Before Upcoming Gala

Zoo to Do has a new installation at the Galleria Dallas.

Zoo to Do Chair Marena Gault worked with Chuck Steelman from Trademark Property Co./Galleria Dallas to dream up the “Wild and Wonderful” installation at an empty storefront at the shopping center for the month of October.

In preparation for the Zoo to Do gala Nov. 5, which is Dallas Zoo’s largest fundraiser for the mission of engaging people and saving wildlife, the installation features portraits of zoo donors and Zoo to Do guests with the lion creative to set the theme’s tone.

Rick Bettinger and his team from Gittings Portrait Studios volunteered to capture pictures of long-time supporters and new friends at the zoo dressed in black-tie attire among the amazing animals and habitats at the Dallas Zoo. Gittings Portrait Studios donated the standard sitting fees for the portraits at the Zoo and included a QR code on the installation so passers-by can make their own donations to the Zoo.

The Nov. 5 gala will begin near the “Giants of the Savanna” habitat with cocktails and small bites from a selection of Dallas’ standout restaurants. Guests can enjoy animal encounters and browse both the Big Board and silent auction items. The evening continues in the “Wilds of Africa Plaza” with sweet treats and late night bites from guest chefs. After dinner, attendees can bid on zoo experiences, travel, and more in the live auction before dancing to music by Manhattan.

Zoo To Do is a major source of funding for the nonprofit Dallas Zoo. The proceedings from this event will help support the Zoos dedication to providing the best animal care, delivering unique education offerings, and strengthening its wildlife conservation efforts both locally and globally.

Sponsorship levels range from $12,500 to $60,000 and underwriting levels range from $7,500 to $100,000. Individual tickets are $750 each and VIP tickets are $1,500 each.

For more information, visit the website at DallasZoo.com/zootodo.