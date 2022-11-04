HPISD Board Begins Process of Searching For Next Superintendent

The Highland Park ISD board of trustees has begun the process of searching for the district’s next superintendent.

Members of the board held meetings to interview search firms Nov. 1 and 2. Once selected, the board will work with the firm to create a comprehensive timeline for the search process.

Dr. Tom Trigg, the district’s eighth superintendent since 1914, announced at the Oct. 11 school board meeting that he will resign effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He’s served in that role since 2015.

“The Board believes that initiating a search this fall will provide the greatest opportunity for identifying and assessing the most qualified candidates and will allow for a smooth leadership transition,” a statement by the board on the district’s website reads. “For more than 100 years, HPISD has pursued a tradition of excellence under the guidance of leaders like Dr. Trigg. We are committed to ensuring that our next superintendent continues this legacy by working together with faculty, students, parents and our community to provide an unrivaled experience in public education.”

The district has set up a website to provide updates on the search process.