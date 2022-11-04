HP’s Hudson Places 30th at State Meet

Highland Park senior Charlotte Hudson finished in 30th place at the Class 6A state cross country meet on Friday in Round Rock.

Hudson, running at state for the fourth and final time, completed the 5-kilometer course at Old Settlers Park in a time of 19 minutes, 6 seconds. She was 90 seconds behind individual champion Nicole Humphries of Flower Mound.

HP freshman Maddie Heckler, making her debut at the state meet, came in 15 seconds behind Hudson in 39th place in the field of 150 runners.

The Lady Scots were represented at the state meet for the 48th consecutive season, which includes each year since the UIL began sponsoring girls cross country in 1975.