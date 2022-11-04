Partners Card at Home at Highland Park Village, NorthPark Center

Three decades of Partners Card have made The Family Place at home in Dallas’ most prestigious shopping destinations.

The Festive Seller Soiree kicked off the card-selling season on Sept. 14 at Tory Burch in Highland Park Village.

Partner’s Card co-chairs Andrea Cheek, Wynne McNabb Cunningham, Hannah Fagadau, Lisa Hewitt, and honorary chair Paula Davis and 50 guests enjoyed the evening shopping event while supporting the cause.

“The mission of ending family violence is something that needs to be talked about, and a mission Bank of Texas is honored to support,” said Melissa Keeling of Bank of Texas, Partners Card’s lead sponsor.

Soon, The Family Place heads to NorthPark Center for an exclusive luncheon and fashion presentation on the first day of the 10-day Partners Card shopping event. La Dolce Vita begins at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 at Eataly Dallas, after which Neiman Marcus will host a champagne reception. A limited number of luncheon tickets ($250) are available at familyplace.org.