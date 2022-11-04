Friday, November 4, 2022

Dirk Nowitzki and fans. PHOTOS: Cade Hamner
Tennis, Not Just Anyone: Dirk’s Friends Serve Up Fun for Charity

By: Cade Hamner

NBA greats, tennis legends, and celebrities gathered at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Sept. 25 for some light-hearted competition supporting the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation’s focus on children’s well-being, health, and education.

As Dirk held center court, his invited celebrities, including Luka Dončić, JJ Barea, Steve Nash, Ben Stiller, Andy Roddick, and John Isner, rotated through five adjacent courts as fans cheered and laughed from the seats above.

“After a wonderful night with sponsors and friends and raising a lot of money for my charity, we’re thrilled to be out here to have some fun today,” Nowitzki said.  

Ben Stiller, making his second appearance, added, “It’s amazing what Dirk’s doing for this community. He is Dallas.”

  • Steve Nash
  • John Isner
  • Luka Dončić
  • JJ Barea
  • Ben Stiller

