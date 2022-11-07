Monday, November 7, 2022

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 31-Nov. 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HALLOWEEN CAT-NAPPING

A stealer snatched an inflatable black cat decoration from outside a home in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue before 12:20 a.m. Oct. 31. Sounds like bad luck to us. 

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Thursday

Arrested at 3:09 a.m.: a 24-year-old women accused of giving false information in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane

The driver of an 18-wheeler truck hit an unfortunately-located tree branch in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue, causing the branch to fall and hit an Acura parked below it before 3:17 p.m.

5 Saturday

Arrested at 4:07 a.m.: a 21 year old for a warrant in the 5100 block of Lemmon Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Tuesday

A thief took a firearm from an Aston Martin Vantage parked in the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive before 10:17 a.m.

A locker room looter at the YMCA took two credit cards belonging to a man from the 3200 block of Wentwood Drive and made charges on them before 5:30 a.m.

2 Wednesday

A mischief maker damaged an Audi Q7 in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 9 a.m. 

A burglar took a MacBook Pro from a Mercedes Elantra parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 9 p.m.

3 Thursday

A fraudster used information of a man from the 3200 block of Villanova Drive to try to cash a check at 2:52 p.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package from a home in the 3500 block of Southwestern Boulevard at 5:27 p.m.

4 Friday

Reported at 8:10 a.m.: a crook took a pair of AirPods, three credit/debit cards, and more from vehicles in the 3700 block of Wentwood Drive.

A purse pilferer found easy pickings of a bag containing $600, four credit cards/debit cards, and more left in an unlocked Mercedes in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 4:45 p.m.

6 Sunday

A bicycle bandit took a Trek bike from an alley in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue before 1:50 p.m.

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to take a Louis Vuitton pieces, a Galaxy tablet, and $500 from a Mercedes E400 parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 3:30 p.m.? The Mercedes was left unlocked.

