Monday, November 7, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Courtesy Turtle Creek Arts Festival
Arts Life Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival Returns to Dallas

Maria Lawson 0 Comments

The Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival will be at Reverchon Park Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

The outdoor festival will turn the 43-acre park into an outdoor art gallery with 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers, and artists who practice other mediums. There will also be artist demonstrations, local food trucks and vendors, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, and more.

The Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival is free to attend and open to all ages (and dogs). The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit TurtleCreekArtsFestival.com.

.

You May Also Like

Dallas Architecture Forum to Feature Michelle Delk

Staff Report 0

Light Up Your Holidays

Bethany Erickson 0

Annual Red River Singoff Returns for Another Battle

Carley Hutchison 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *