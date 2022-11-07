Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival Returns to Dallas

The Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival will be at Reverchon Park Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13.

The outdoor festival will turn the 43-acre park into an outdoor art gallery with 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers, and artists who practice other mediums. There will also be artist demonstrations, local food trucks and vendors, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, and more.

The Turtle Creek Fall Arts Festival is free to attend and open to all ages (and dogs). The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit TurtleCreekArtsFestival.com.

