Want To Reserve a Meeting Room At the UP Library? Note These Policy Changes

Those interested in reserving meeting rooms at the University Park Public Library will note changes to the meeting room policies and procedures and instructions and borrowing policy that the University Park City Council approved Nov. 1.

In the “rental agreement” section, language was changed to clarify that charging admission fees, selling goods or services, or soliciting funds by any method is prohibited, except by the library or its affiliated groups, like the Friends of the University Park Public Library.

An addition to the catering policy specifies that groups serving wine or beer in the Community Room must provide proof of insurance prior to their event.

In the “security” section, the revised policies and procedures notes renters can provide security of their choosing at their own expense but must advise the library and provide the name and credentials of the security company no later than two weeks prior to the event. This does not preclude the city of University Park’s right to determine whether the security is needed, the policies and procedures note. 

The security officers must also remain inside the rented space.

In other news:

  • Friends of the University Park Public Library president Scott Sower presented a $111,950.18 check from the Friends to the city.
  • The city council approved $532,814.93 to replace six vehicles for the police and sanitation departments.
  • The city council approved allowing the Friends of the University Park Public Library to sell temporary naming rights for parts of the University Park Library, modeled after a similar program in Highland Park ISD elementary campuses. 

