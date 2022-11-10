Chi Omega Christmas Market Celebrates 45 Years

The Chi Omega Christmas Market is returning for its 45th anniversary from Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Saturday, Nov. 19 at its new location: the Automobile Building at Fair Park.

This year’s market will feature 200 merchants and is expected to welcome more than 11,000 shoppers. All proceeds from ticket sales and merchant booth fees will be donated to local charities. In its 45-year history, the Christmas Market has donated more than $9.6 million.

“The Chi Omega Christmas Market is a treasured holiday tradition we work on all year long to make sure the holiday season is kicked off on a high note,” said Karen Dower, co-chair of this year’s Christmas Market.

Merchants will be selling one-of-a-kind items and gifts such as holiday decorations, women’s clothing and accessories, children’s clothing, toys, food, and more.

“This year, we can’t wait to welcome back many favorite merchants and introduce some new and exciting additions too,” Dower said. “We have some surprises up our sleeve.”

For more information regarding the Chi Omega Christmas Market, visit ChiOmegaXmas.org.