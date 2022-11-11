Faith Friday: Bishop Todd Hunter to Talk Strategies for Peaceful Holiday Gatherings

Central Commons Nov. 18 is hosting Bishop Todd Hunter, founding bishop of The Diocese of Churches for the Sake of Others, The Telos Collective, and the Center for Formation, Justice and Peace, in partnership with St. Luke Medical District.

Hunter will share his strategies from his book Deep Peace to help readers engage in peaceful conversations at family gatherings this year from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Central Commons at 4711 Westside Drive. Admission is $5, or $15 with a signed copy of Deep Peace. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres are included.

To register, visit this website.