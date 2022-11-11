Second Chapter Bookstore Reopens

Second Chapter Bookstore run by the Friends of the University Park Public Library and benefiting the library, is back open in Snider Plaza until Jan. 14 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The pop-up bookstore is next to East Hampton Sandwich Co. and sells gently used donated books.

“Conceived during 2020’s quarantine, Second Chapter Bookstore became a staple in our community in both 2020 and 2021, allowing patrons, neighbors, and volunteers to come together and share a love of books. We are thrilled to continue what we started for our third year,” said Second Chapter Bookstore CEO Katharine Friguletto.

Those interested in donating new or gently used books can drop them off at the store or from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the University Park Peek Service Center located at 4420 Worcola St.

For more information about the bookstore, visit its website.