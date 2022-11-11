Friday, November 11, 2022

PHOTO: Calvin Bernstein
Second Chapter Bookstore Reopens

Rachel Snyder

Second Chapter Bookstore run by the Friends of the University Park Public Library and benefiting the library, is back open in Snider Plaza until Jan. 14 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The pop-up bookstore is next to East Hampton Sandwich Co. and sells gently used donated books.

“Conceived during 2020’s quarantine, Second Chapter Bookstore became a staple in our community in both 2020 and 2021, allowing patrons, neighbors, and volunteers to come together and share a love of books. We are thrilled to continue what we started for our third year,” said Second Chapter Bookstore CEO Katharine Friguletto.

Those interested in donating new or gently used books can drop them off at the store or from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the University Park Peek Service Center located at 4420 Worcola St.

For more information about the bookstore, visit its website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

