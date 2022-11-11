Texas Veterans Commission Chair: Veterans Day A Special Day To Celebrate and Honor Those Who Served

By Laura Koerner, Texas Veterans Commission chairwoman and Navy veteran

November 11, Veterans Day, is a special day set apart so that all can celebrate and honor the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces to protect the freedoms we enjoy.

We should always remember our veterans’ selflessness, commitment to duty and service to all Americans. Showing our appreciation is as simple as saying “Thank you for your service.”

Veterans Day is a historic date for freedom, originating from the armistice that ended World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

This November 11th brings a new, additional call for veterans to check in with each other and make sure our fellow veterans are doing alright. Buddy Check Day is the 11 of each month. Set a reminder to catch up with veteran friends and family.

To all our Texas veterans, know that you have our gratitude and our unwavering support each and every day. The Texas Veterans Commission is here to help you receive the benefits you’ve earned and to connect you with services and resources you may need.

And to all, whether active duty, veteran, or civilian, let’s join in celebrating Veterans Day.