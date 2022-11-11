U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson Honored at Texas Trailblazer Awards

The Family Place honored U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during the annual Texas Trailblazer Awards on Sept. 23 at the Omni Hotel.

“Congresswoman Johnson leads by example, working tirelessly to help others and create change at the local, state, and national level,” said Mimi Crume Sterling, CEO of The Family Place. “This year’s Texas Trailblazer goes above and beyond the call of duty to make Texas and our United States a better place.”

The 15-term congresswoman is the first African American woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. In 2020, she introduced the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, which became law with bipartisan support.

Jeannie Barsam of Gifting Brands, Stacee Johnson-Williams of Signet Jewelers, and Lisa Sherrod of AT&T co-chaired the event, which drew more than 550 guests.

Keynote speaker and actor Christina Ricci stressed the importance of organizations like The Family Place in educating and supporting survivors of domestic violence.