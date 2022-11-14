Holiday Events in the Park Cities

The Park Cities have plenty of holiday festivities to enjoy.

Events in the Park Cities start with the Snider Plaza tree lighting in University Park from 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20.

Presented by the Rotary Club of Park Cities, the event will feature live performances on the main stage and lots of fun for kids, including a bounce house or two, a llama, a pet adoption booth, and photo opportunities with Santa.

Local vendors will offer various treats and snacks, and for the adults, there will be a beer garden.

The town of Highland Park will host its annual tree lighting at the Landmark Pecan Tree from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1, but be sure to arrive before 7 p.m. to see the lights switched on. There will be plenty of activities and treats.

Finally, the Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll in Highland Park Village will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 7. The shopping center will be adorned with more than 1.5 million lights, as well as exclusive store promotions, festive treats, Christmas carolers, face painting, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

PHOTO: Courtesy Highland Park Village

Participating retailers will offer shopping promotions and discounts, gift raffles, complimentary sweet treats, sips, and more.

In addition to activations and store offers, shoppers will have the chance to give back through The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary bell ringers and Community Partners of Dallas’ toy drive, which will take place for the duration of the Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll.