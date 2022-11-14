Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 7-13

SKULDUGGERY: TURKEY THIEVERY

Let’s talk turkey. A jerk took an inflatable turkey decoration from outside a home in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue before 4:24 p.m. Nov. 12.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 56 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A stealer made off with a sundial from a courtyard of a home in the 4700 block of Preston Road before 8:16 p.m.

8 Tuesday

Arrested at 10:11 a.m.: a 45 year old accused of indecent exposure at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and St. Johns Drive.

Reported at 3:37 p.m.: a jerk picked up a credit card left at Hillcrest Nails in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Avenue and charged $1,094.70 on it at a Walmart.

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:22 a.m. a 33-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue.

Reported at 9:19 a.m.: A careless driver hit a Lexus ES parked near Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village and left without providing information.

A mischief maker shattered the the glass of a plumbing company’s cargo van parked in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue before 10:55 a.m.

A burglar snatched a bicycle from outside Armstrong Elementary in the 5200 block of Byron Avenue before 6 p.m.

10 Thursday

Arrested at 3:58 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A reckless driver damaged a Ford Expedition parked in the 5000 block of Airline Road before 7 a.m.

A burglar broke into a GMC Sierra parked in the 5700 block of High School Avenue before 4:45 p.m., damaging the lock and steering column.

11 Friday

Arrested at 4:30 p.m.: a 32-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of Wycliff Avenue.

A shoplifter swiped a $350 pair of pants from the Veronica Beard store in Highland Park Village before 6:04 p.m.

A careless driver rear ended an Audi A5 at the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Armstrong Avenue, then continued eastbound on Armstrong toward Abbott Avenue without stopping at 11:25 p.m.

12 Saturday

A burglar got into an unlocked Land Rover in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue at 5:08 a.m., but didn’t take anything.

Reported at 12:37 p.m.: A thief took a $60,000 Rolex watch from a home in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue before noon.

13 Sunday

Arrested at 3:11 a.m.: a 47 year old accused of failure to identify, illegal U-turn, possession of drug paraphernalia, running a red light, and resisting arrest in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

A jerk broke into a truck in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane and took an HP laptop, a Prada piece, and pair of Oakleys before 6:30 a.m.

A ne’er do well damaged a vehicle window in the 4400 block of Glenwick Lane before 8:34 a.m.

8 Tuesday

A stealer swiped $46,000 worth of jewelry from The Jewel Box in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 2:07 p.m.

10 Thursday

A rude customer stiffed Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway on a $42 check before 4:20 a.m.

A burglar took a Trek bicycle from a campus in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue before 3:30 p.m.

A fraudster used bank information belonging to a woman from the 3400 block of Hanover Street to buy merchandise before noon.

12 Saturday

A scammer used a credit card belonging to man from the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive before 12:24 p.m.