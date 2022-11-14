Tuesday, November 15, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 7-13

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY: TURKEY THIEVERY 

Let’s talk turkey. A jerk took an inflatable turkey decoration from outside a home in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue before 4:24 p.m. Nov. 12.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

Arrested at 9:30 p.m.: a 56 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A stealer made off with a sundial from a courtyard of a home in the 4700 block of Preston Road before 8:16 p.m.

8 Tuesday

Arrested at 10:11 a.m.: a 45 year old accused of indecent exposure at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and St. Johns Drive.

Reported at 3:37 p.m.: a jerk picked up a credit card left at Hillcrest Nails in the 8600 block of Hillcrest Avenue and charged $1,094.70 on it at a Walmart. 

9 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:22 a.m. a 33-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcohol in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue

Reported at 9:19 a.m.: A careless driver hit a Lexus ES parked near Mi Cocina in Highland Park Village and left without providing information.

A mischief maker shattered the the glass of a plumbing company’s cargo van parked in the 4300 block of Arcady Avenue before 10:55 a.m.

A burglar snatched a bicycle from outside Armstrong Elementary in the 5200 block of Byron Avenue before 6 p.m.

10 Thursday

Arrested at 3:58 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A reckless driver damaged a Ford Expedition parked in the 5000 block of Airline Road before 7 a.m.

A burglar broke into a GMC Sierra parked in the 5700 block of High School Avenue before 4:45 p.m., damaging the lock and steering column.

11 Friday

Arrested at 4:30 p.m.: a 32-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of Wycliff Avenue.

A shoplifter swiped a $350 pair of pants from the Veronica Beard store in Highland Park Village before 6:04 p.m.

A careless driver rear ended an Audi A5 at the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Armstrong Avenue, then continued eastbound on Armstrong toward Abbott Avenue without stopping at 11:25 p.m.

12 Saturday

A burglar got into an unlocked Land Rover in the 4900 block of Abbott Avenue at 5:08 a.m., but didn’t take anything.

Reported at 12:37 p.m.: A thief took a $60,000 Rolex watch from a home in the 3700 block of Normandy Avenue before noon. 

13 Sunday

Arrested at 3:11 a.m.: a 47 year old accused of failure to identify, illegal U-turn, possession of drug paraphernalia, running a red light, and resisting arrest in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

A jerk broke into a truck in the 3200 block of Lovers Lane and took an HP laptop, a Prada piece, and pair of Oakleys before 6:30 a.m.

A ne’er do well damaged a vehicle window in the 4400 block of Glenwick Lane before 8:34 a.m.

8 Tuesday

A stealer swiped $46,000 worth of jewelry from The Jewel Box in the 6600 block of Hillcrest Avenue before 2:07 p.m.

10 Thursday

A rude customer stiffed Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway on a $42 check before 4:20 a.m.

A burglar took a Trek bicycle from a campus in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue before 3:30 p.m.

A fraudster used bank information belonging to a woman from the 3400 block of Hanover Street to buy merchandise before noon.

12 Saturday

A scammer used a credit card belonging to man from the 3100 block of Greenbrier Drive before 12:24 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.